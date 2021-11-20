$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $8.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $36,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $407.71 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.