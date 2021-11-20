$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.37. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,927. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $236.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.42 and a 200 day moving average of $219.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,831 shares of company stock worth $46,703,677. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.