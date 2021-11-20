$1.38 EPS Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Crocs reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after purchasing an additional 437,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4,905.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.67. Crocs has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.75.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.