-$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce ($1.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.95). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTAI stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. 210,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,245. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $711.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.98.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

