$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,252. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,914 shares of company stock worth $1,552,078 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,179,000 after buying an additional 42,534 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $8,342,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after buying an additional 185,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.