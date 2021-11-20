$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $937.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $36,033,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,552.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,474.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,434.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

