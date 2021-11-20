0x (ZRX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $59.56 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. 0x has a market cap of $966.05 million and approximately $59.56 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0x has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00219092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00089053 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,496,055 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.