$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Pfizer posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 47,932,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,041,701. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

