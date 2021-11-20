$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.01. 68,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.90. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

