$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.35. Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

MSGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $3.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.71. 125,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,115. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.59 and its 200 day moving average is $178.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,624.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth $214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 327.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth $17,795,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

