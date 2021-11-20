$0.48 EPS Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.66. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $77,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,822. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

