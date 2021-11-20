$0.48 EPS Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.66. PotlatchDeltic reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.
On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $77,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,822. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
