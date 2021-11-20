$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.86. 235,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,235. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after buying an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $3,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.