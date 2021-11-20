-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Fisker posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 820%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

FSR traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $21.28. 13,455,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,073,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a current ratio of 18.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.89. Fisker has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

