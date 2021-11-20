-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.13). Redfin posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 372.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,440,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,813. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.72. Redfin has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.