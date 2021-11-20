-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.73.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $165,233.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $639,817 over the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

