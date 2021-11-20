-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 33.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $62.91.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.