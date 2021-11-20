$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. PagSeguro Digital also posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. 5,058,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,806. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.