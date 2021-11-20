-$0.14 EPS Expected for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.22). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

GENI stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

