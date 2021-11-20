-$0.09 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.