-$0.09 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

See Also: What is the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.