-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evergy.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $460,188.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 157,753 shares of company stock valued at $10,013,998. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,935,000 after buying an additional 321,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after buying an additional 117,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26. Evergy has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evergy (EVRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.