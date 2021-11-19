Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.36.

ZS stock opened at $365.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $136.08 and a 52-week high of $369.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.67.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $2,416,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock worth $100,639,481 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

