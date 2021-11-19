Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.46.

Several research firms recently commented on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ZGNX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 25,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,928. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $744.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,435,000 after purchasing an additional 143,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 12.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,731,000 after purchasing an additional 338,687 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 516,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,181 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

