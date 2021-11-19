ZINC (ZINC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. ZINC has a market cap of $46,092.13 and $45.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00049455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00223304 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00089902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

