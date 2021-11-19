ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $50.10, but opened at $52.62. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $51.77, with a volume of 209,182 shares trading hands.

The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

