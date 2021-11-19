Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Given New $155.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $163.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $121.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $147.35.

In other Ziff Davis news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after buying an additional 1,872,095 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1,254.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 5,767.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 43.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 158,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

