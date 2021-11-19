Zero (ZER) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. Zero has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $12,463.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zero has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00274733 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00154524 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00101886 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004204 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,729,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

