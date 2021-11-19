ZEON (ZEON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16,342.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 60.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $24.02 million and approximately $16,342.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 70.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00049455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00223304 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00089902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

