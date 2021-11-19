Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Sells $87,466.50 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60.
Shares of ZEN stock traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.05.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Zendesk by 180.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Zendesk by 131.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
