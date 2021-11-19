Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,576 shares of company stock worth $5,038,540 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBRA traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $601.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,162. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.06 and a fifty-two week high of $614.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.94 and its 200-day moving average is $536.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

