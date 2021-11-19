ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $5,634.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.00273999 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00153933 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00101742 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004327 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.