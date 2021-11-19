Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) to Buy

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

