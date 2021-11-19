Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) to “Hold”

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

OWLT stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Owlet has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Owlet will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

