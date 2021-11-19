Zacks Investment Research Lowers Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Triterras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Triterras has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triterras by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triterras by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

