Zacks Investment Research Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Sell

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 16.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $527,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 62.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after buying an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GoodRx by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,999,000 after buying an additional 639,551 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $64,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 63.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,333,000 after buying an additional 637,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

