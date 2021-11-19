Zacks Investment Research Lowers CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Get CEVA alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.57.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. CEVA has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $83.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.31, a PEG ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 157.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 123,506 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth approximately $5,725,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 610.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 118,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in CEVA by 43.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.