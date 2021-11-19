Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93. Bitfarms has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.36.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter. Bitfarms had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bitfarms will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bitfarms by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,212,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,655,000 after purchasing an additional 909,555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,062,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 42.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 563,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 169,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at about $2,093,000.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

