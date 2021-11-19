Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Hanson reissued a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.60.

ASGN stock opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. ASGN has a 52 week low of $77.45 and a 52 week high of $129.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.19.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Frantz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,475,475. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

