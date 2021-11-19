Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Sell

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $320.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.92. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 11.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 86.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 138,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

