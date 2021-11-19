Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Hold

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

ATEX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,626. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anterix will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,350 over the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Anterix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Anterix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Anterix by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Anterix by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

