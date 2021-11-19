Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Sell

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

MYPS stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren bought 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.