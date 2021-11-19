Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.63.

NYSE LSI opened at $133.98 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

