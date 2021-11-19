Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Sell

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

LRMR opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $182.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

