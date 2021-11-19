Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Hold

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of FR stock opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.