Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Hold

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of FR stock opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

