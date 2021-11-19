Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

