Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Strong Sell

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRKS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.65. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $323,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,952. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $121,454,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 78.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after acquiring an additional 963,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 951,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $75,585,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.