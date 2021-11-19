Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Hold

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AA. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

AA stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 368.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 36.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

