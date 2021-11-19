Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $476,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,159 shares of company stock worth $1,895,466 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Agiliti by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

