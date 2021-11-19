Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Get Affirm alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $139.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.53. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion and a PE ratio of -44.59.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $2,878,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Affirm by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Affirm by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affirm (AFRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.