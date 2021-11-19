Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AADI. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AADI opened at $23.48 on Monday. Aadi Bioscience has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $74.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director Caley Castelein acquired 259,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,773.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,919,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,689,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,914,000.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

