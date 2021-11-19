Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJR. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after buying an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 272.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 44,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 140.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

SJR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. 3,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,245. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

